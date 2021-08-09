Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.35% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

CVGI stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

