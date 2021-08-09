Millennium Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.26% of The E.W. Scripps worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.10. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

