Millennium Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,069 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $159,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $78.70 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

