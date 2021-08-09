Millennium Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 480.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,745 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Blucora worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $762.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

