Millennium Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 155.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Sesen Bio worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SESN. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $726.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

