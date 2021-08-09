Millennium Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,755,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,165,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $242.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $243.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

