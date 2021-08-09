Millennium Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

OMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $47.01 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

