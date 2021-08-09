Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 64,319 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 181,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $19.15 on Monday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

