Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.79% of T2 Biosystems worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

TTOO stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

