Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.17 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $53.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

