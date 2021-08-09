Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.18 Million in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,246,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.28% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $168,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

