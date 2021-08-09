Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.31 Million in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,122 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Community Bank System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Bank System by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,393 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $33,812,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

