Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Mustang Bio worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBIO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $260.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.