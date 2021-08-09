Millennium Management LLC Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 5.83% of Group Nine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,052,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNAC opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

