Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,872 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of John Bean Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 421,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $741,721 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $147.57 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

