Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 950.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of KT worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 51.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in KT by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after buying an additional 1,445,580 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth approximately $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KT during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

