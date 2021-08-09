Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 213.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Primerica worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Primerica by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,782 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $148.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.31. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

