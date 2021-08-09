Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,443 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

