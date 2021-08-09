Millennium Management LLC Sells 158,495 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lightspeed POS worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $47,157,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth about $29,867,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -84.50. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.43.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

