Millennium Management LLC Sells 39,854 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Oppenheimer worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oppenheimer by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $44.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.