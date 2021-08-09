Millennium Management LLC Sells 50,052 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,052 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

NYSE WGO opened at $74.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

