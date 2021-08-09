Millennium Management LLC Sells 572,378 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 572,378 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

