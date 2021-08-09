Millennium Management LLC Sells 941,519 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 941,519 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Century Aluminum worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

