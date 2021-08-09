Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 412,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.38% of Bridgetown 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgetown 2 stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

