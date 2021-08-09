Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 418,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSICU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $17,092,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth $13,762,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth $3,100,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at about $997,000.

KSICU opened at $9.91 on Monday. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

