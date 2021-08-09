Mind Cure Health (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Shares Down 4%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) shares dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 184,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 358,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34.

About Mind Cure Health (OTCMKTS:MCURF)

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

