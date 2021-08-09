Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Shares Down 1.8%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

