Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 237,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,345. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.