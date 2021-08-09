Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 237,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,345. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

