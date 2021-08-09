Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOLN. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of MOLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,869. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

