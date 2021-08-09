Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Financial Contrast

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 2.10 $132.24 million $1.62 8.13

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences -41.86% -80.53% -21.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.77%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 111.09%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar; and CHS-131, a once-daily oral drug candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

