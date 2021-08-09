Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.56 or 0.00361571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

