More Coin (MORE) Price Tops $0.0680

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $136,077.82 and $442.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00809224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00105422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039615 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

