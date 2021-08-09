Morgan Stanley Buys 801,509 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.11% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $21,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 66,432 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $137,095.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,095.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.28.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

