Morgan Stanley Has $23.04 Million Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 4,325.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Medallia worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $277,100.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.85 on Monday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

