Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Papa John’s International worth $22,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $119.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $122.59.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.