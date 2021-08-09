Morgan Stanley Purchases 30,335 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.74% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $22,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $100,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA opened at $21.46 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.14.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

