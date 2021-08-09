Morgan Stanley Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $193.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VMC. Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.88. 10,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.