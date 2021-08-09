Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Camping World worth $21,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at $958,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 154.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 147.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 106.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 50.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $42.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 670.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.