Myriad (XMY) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $4,195.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,792,867,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

