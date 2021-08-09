Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $316,529.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 45,686,045 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

