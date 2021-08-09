Nasdacoin Price Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $190,156.52 and $7,264.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,509,776 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

