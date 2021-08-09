National Bank Financial Cuts Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$195.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Lassonde Industries stock traded up C$2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$174.00. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$139.01 and a 52 week high of C$199.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

