National Bank Financial Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $62.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.21. 1,005,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.46. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $83,537,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

