Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ON. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $45.36. 131,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.