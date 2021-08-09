Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Neogen by 99.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Neogen by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 858,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.77 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.