NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.05.

NEO opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

