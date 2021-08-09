Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 209.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $44,400. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

