Netcall (LON:NET) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 77.55 ($1.01), with a volume of 375858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netcall from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.18. The stock has a market cap of £115.57 million and a PE ratio of 62.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

