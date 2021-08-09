Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 350.70 ($4.58). Approximately 985,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 938,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.30 ($4.55).

NETW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 489.20 ($6.39).

Get Network International alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 389.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 369.28.

In other Network International news, insider Nandan Mer purchased 80,885 shares of Network International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £298,465.65 ($389,947.28).

About Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.